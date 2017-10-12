Ten things to see in Sussex, October 12-19

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. King Lear.

Until October 28, tickets from £20, Minerva, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk. Two ageing fathers – one a King, one his courtier – reject the children who truly love them. Their blindness unleashes a tornado of ambition and treachery and their worlds crumble. Shakespeare’s King Lear is considered by many to be the greatest tragedy ever written. This show is an explosive, retelling of the masterpiece in the intimate setting of the Minerva Theatre. Jonathan Munby directs and Ian McKellen stars as King Lear.

2. The Billy Joel Songbook, performed by Elio Pace and his band.

Thursday, October 12, 7.30pm, £23.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. Singer-songwriter and pianist Elio Pace and his band will be performing The Billy Joel Songbook on October 12. This is the fourth year that Elio and his incredible six-piece group are performing the show on a nationwide theatre tour.

3. Stewart Lee.

Friday, October 13, 8pm, £25, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. After four years of writing and performing stand-up for his TV show, Stewart Lee brings his first brand new, long-form, full length show Content Provider to Crawley. Stewart Lee began stand-up in 1988 at the age of 20, and won the Hackney Empire New Act of the Year in 1990. In 2001 he co-wrote the libretto for Richard Thomas’s Jerry Springer, The Opera, which went on to win four Olivier Awards. His most recent live shows have been Carpet Remnant World (2011), Much A Stew About Nothing (2013) and Room With a Stew (2015). He made four series of Stewart Lee’s Comedy Vehicle for the BBC, which won Best Male TV Comic and Best Comedy Entertainment Performance at the British Comedy Awards in 2011 and a BAFTA in 2012.

4. The Bohemians.

Saturday, October 14, 7.30pm, £17-£18, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. Internationally renowned Queen Tribute band The Bohemians take you on a high energy roller-coaster ride of a concert, featuring the back catalogue of one of the world’s most popular and iconic rock acts of all time. They will play all the hits from the early piano and harmony-heavy masterpieces, to the later, catchy pop of the 1980s and rock anthems of the early ’90s.

5. Paul Zerdin: All Mouth.

Sunday, October 15, 7.30pm, £18.50, The Capitol, North Street, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. British ventriloquist and comedian Paul Zerdin brings his hilarious, award-winning and redefining comedy and puppetry work to The Capitol this week. He will be aided and abetted by his band of sharp-tongued sidekicks: the precocious Baby, cantankerous OAP Albert, cheeky pre-teen Sam, and two completely new characters. Suitable for ages 15-plus.

6. Chance to Dance.

Sunday, October 15, 4.30pm, £11.25 (children £9.50), The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Chance to Dance (top circular picture) invites Sussex dancing schools and dancing clubs who share a passion for dance and would like to perform in a professional theatre along with others. The performance is non-competitive and will show many styles of dance taught in and around Crawley and the wider area. Visit chance-to-dance.co.uk to find out more.

7. John Mayall.

Tuesday, October 17, 7.30pm, £33.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. For over 50 years, John Mayall has served as a pioneer of blues music, earning him the title, The Godfather of British Blues. Regarded by many as blues’ most influential artist, John’s band The Bluesbreakers, launched the careers of many legends including Eric Clapton, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Peter Green and Mick Taylor. Some 64 albums later and John’s captivating and authentic sound is still as vital today is it ever was.

8. Magnificent Music Hall.

Wednesday, October 18, 2.30pm, £12-£15, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. Take a trip down memory lane to the glorious days of traditional Victorian Music Hall (bottom circular picture). This glittering galaxy of stars from BBC TV’s The Good Old Days will delight and entertain you with songs you love to sing and the jokes you love to hear.

9. Jane Eyre: An Autobiography.

Thursday, October 19, £14, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitol

horsham.com. Struggling to think, live and love beyond the stifling expectations of duty, class and convention, governess Jane Eyre and Master Edward Rochester take a dark journey towards sensual and intellectual liberation. Told through Jane’s eyes, English literature’s most celebrated autobiographical novel shocked the Victorians.

10. The Carpenters Story.

Thursday, October 19, 7.30pm, £25 (discounts £23.50), The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. This concert-style production is a tribute to one of the most successful pop duos in music history, Richard and Karen Carpenter. Among the biggest selling artists of all time, their hit songs include: ‘Top of the World’, ‘I Won’t Last a Day Without You’, ‘Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft’, ‘Please Mr Postman’, ‘Jambalaya (On the Bayou)’, ‘(They Long To Be) Close To You’, ‘Rainy Days and Mondays’, ‘For All We Know’, ‘Hurting Each Other’ and ‘I Say Goodbye to Love’. During a 14-year career, which was cut short by Karen’s untimely death in 1983 (aged just 32), they won three Grammys, recorded 11 albums and 31 singles, selling in excess of 100 million albums and singles. This live stage show was created back in 1986 and was one of the UK’s very first tribute-style shows of its kind. Now, over three decades later, the show continues to play to packed audiences throughout Europe and the rest of the world. The Carpenters Story stars the internationally acclaimed Claire Furley who is renowned for her uncanny representation of Karen Carpenter. This concert features a live band performing lavish arrangements of the best-loved Carpenters songs.

