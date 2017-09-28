Ten things to see in Sussex, September 28 to October 5

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Jo Harman Trio.

Friday, September 29, 7.30pm, Assembly Room, North Street, Chichester, www.rootsaroundtheworld.com. The Jo Harman Trio play the Assembly Room, Chichester, on September 29. Spokesman Mark Ede said: “Although Jo is used to playing on some of the biggest stages around the world (including being one of only 11 artists playing to 300,000 people at Parkpop in The Hague), she also enjoys playing the most intimate of venues with her powerful and evocative piano and voice and her duo/trio show, which some critics believe showcases her at her compelling best.”

2. Bye Bye Baby.

Thursday, September 28, 7.30pm, £22 (discounts £21), The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Some 40 years after Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons had a number 1 hit with the song ‘December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)’, Bye Bye Baby brings the story of the band and their timeless classics to The Hawth. The show is a fresh take on the tale of the band, taking audiences on a musical journey through their career. Musical Director Mark Ryzer said: “We have been bowled over by the positive reaction and support for our new show. We’re going to make sure that every audience has an unforgettable night.” The production features a seven-piece live band and boasts a huge set list including classics like ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, ‘Walk Like a Man’ and ‘Will You Still Love me Tomorrow?’

3. An Evening With Nik Kershaw.

September 29, £21.50, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Nik came to prominence in the mid 1980s as a solo artist, releasing eight singles that entered the Top 40 charts, including ‘Wouldn’t It Be Good’, ‘Dancing Girls’, ‘I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’, ‘Human Racing’, ‘The Riddle’, ‘Wide Boy’, ‘Don Quixote’ and ‘When a Heart Beats’. He appeared at Live Aid in 1985 and has also penned hits for many other artists.

4. Showaddywaddy.

September 29, 7.30pm, £21, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. The pop-rock stars head to Crawley this week. A spokesperson said: “The Greatest Rock and Roll Band In The World is a bold statement but Showaddywaddy have lived up to that title for the past four decades. Formed in the 1970s in Leicester from several local bands, they have sold more than 20 million records to date and toured all corners of the world. Their live show is as dynamic and uplifting as it has always been, featuring all of their biggest hits, many of which reached number one in the pop charts of Europe. Expect to hear such classic hits as ‘Under The Moon of Love’, ‘Three Steps to Heaven’, ‘When’ and many more.”

5. White Feather Boxer.

Saturday, September 30, £11.50-£13.50, 7.45pm, The Hawth, Crawley (01293) 553636. A poignant story of a boxer who was also a conscientious objector. A spokesperson said: “White Feather Boxer is a two-hander play set in 1967 in a shabby boxing gym in Bethnal Green. Elderly trainer Jimmy listens to the news that the world’s heavyweight boxing champion, Muhammad Ali, refuses to fight in Vietnam. It’s a story Jimmy knows all too well. Back during WW1, he used to be a contender but with conscription, conscientious objectors went to prison or the firing squad. The Quaker-Boxer made his choice but he still can’t face those demons from the past. Now there’s Jo, an angry, stubborn new demon from the present. Women boxing? Is that even legal? Training her in the noble art is going to take all his strength, not to mention his patience...”

6. The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show.

Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm, £31, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Featuring the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids (top circular picture) with a fabulous six-piece live band and dancers, this is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers.

7. East Grinstead Autumn Comedy Gala.

Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm, £14-£16, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. This eagerly anticipated night of comedy returns with a fabulous fall line-up. Headliner Ed Gamble is a baby-faced comic who has appeared on Mock the Week, Russell Howard’s Good News and Dave’s One Night Stand to name but a few. Also on the bill is Shooting Stars scorekeeper Angelos Epithemiou who teams up with Barry from Watford (BBC Radio 2 Steve Wright). The pair will be discussing bookies, Londis, Crimewatch and how Ban Ki Moon once nearly lost The UN in a poker game. George Lewis, winner of the Amused National New Comic Award at the 2015 Edinburgh Fringe, is also performing.

8. Charlie Fink’s – Cover My Tracks.

October 1, £22.50, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. An exclusive chance to see Charlie Fink (bottom circular picture) perform songs from his new solo album of the same title, his first since Noah and the Whale.

9. A View From The Edge.

October 4, 7.45pm, £16 (discounts £14), The Hawth, Crawley (01293) 553636. Private eye Charlie Daniels is hired by the seductive Elise Hillerman to investigate the disappearance of her husband – a prominent gallery owner. Meanwhile, writers Charlotte and Dan struggle to write the script of their new noir-inspired theatre show about an art forgery ring. As scenes spin, fragment and entangle with each other one question arises: whose reality is real? A View from the Edge is a slick and surprising show where the search for the truth provokes a mind-bending journey through the world of dreams, imagination and ‘real life’. Written by co-artistic directors Charlotte Bister and Daniel Richards, A View From The Edge is an original show that aims to keep audiences guessing until the end.

10. An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson.

Thursday, October 5, £28.50, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. In conversation with his son Mike and showing highlights from the Parkinson archive, An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson is a unique opportunity to get an intimate, entertaining and informative look at his remarkable journey from a pit village in Yorkshire to the top of those famous stairs.

