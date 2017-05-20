The Hawth’s summer line-up offers dance, drama, comedy and family fun

A huge variety of shows and events are on offer at The Hawth, Crawley, this summer, with a programme filled with musicals, drama, dance, comedy, music, family shows, film and more.

Spokeswoman Sammi O’Neill said: “Season highlights include two very popular musicals.

“Dirty Dancing, a pivotal film from the 1980s, is now transformed for the stage. Dirty Dancing has been a huge success in the West End and will be at The Hawth from August 14-19. Making a return visit to The Hawth from September 4-9 is the West End sell-out sensation Dreamboats and Petticoats, which features some of the greatest hit songs of the rock ’n’ roll era.

“Throughout the summer season The Hawth will be presenting a wide variety of drama not only indoors but also in their picturesque amphitheatre, a perfect way to while away the summer hours. The Comedy of Errors (June 17), Pride and Prejudice (July 12), Macbeth (July 22), The Emperor’s New Clothes (August 5), The Lost World (August 5) will all be presented by outdoor theatre company Illyria who are regular visitors to The Hawth in the summer season.

“The Hawth offers many opportunities for a younger audience to enjoy their programme with delightful children’s shows for the whole family to enjoy. This summer (August 21-23) in the main theatre there is the chance to meet Babe the Sheep Pig. This is a heart-warming tale of friendship, adventure and bravery. Julia Donaldson’s book The Scarecrow’s Wedding will be performed on June 4 and Let’s All Dance will present a ballet The Teddy Bear’s Picnic (June 11), which is especially designed for young audiences. The delightful children’s classic by Judith Kerr, The Tiger Who Came To Tea, is brought to life from June 19-21 and Australian singing sensations The Wiggles (July 27) will keep the whole family smiling from ear to ear. Shows in the studio include Big Wow Small Wonder (August 5), which uses humour, poignant poetry and original music to tell a tall story about being small, and Plundered! (September 10) a dastardly tale about the most selfish pirate of all, Captain Blackbeard.”

Sammi added: “The Hawth is becoming a comedy hub, gaining a reputation for high-quality comedy. This season boasts several high profile comedians guaranteed to make us laugh including Count Arthur Strong (June 09), Geoff Norcott (June 16), Katy Brand (June 21), Russell Brand (no relation but also very funny, July 4), John Bishop (July 13) and Jason Manford (September 21).

“There is live music for every taste in the summer programme with classical music, jazz, blues and opera, through to rock and roll and top quality tribute bands. The thrill of a full live orchestra will astound audiences when the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra takes to the stage on June 10 to play a programme including Mendelssohn, Sibelius, Mozart and Dvořák. Why not treat yourself to one of The Hawth’s popular Jazz lunches with Jo Fook’s and Ted Beament (June 4), or attend one of the blues nights in the studio? This season’s artists include Lauren Housely (June 5) and Giles Hedley and the Aviators (June 15). Or enjoy a full evening of entertainment on June 13 featuring Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues band with special guests Gilson Lavis and Chris Difford and guest vocalists Ruby Turner, Louise Marshall and Beth Rowley.

“As always there are fantastic live screenings and exhibitions to look forward to in the Curzon Cinema from the best in West End Theatre, the Royal Shakespeare Company, The National Theatre, Glyndebourne and Exhibition on Screen.”

Call the box office on 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

