The University of Chichester’s Musical Theatre Festival company go on tour

The University of Chichester’s Musical Theatre Festival company are taking the Alan Bennett musical comedy Betty Blue Eyes on the road with dates including Alexandra Theatre, Bognor Regis, on May 10 and 11 at 7.30pm and Brighton Festival Fringe, The Old Market, Hove, on May 16

Spokesman Paul Ackerley said: “Based on Bennett’s A Private Function, Britain’s leading Musical Theatre duo, George Stiles and Anthony Drewe have created a sensational, rude and loveable show.

“Set in 1947, the story centres on the small, Yorkshire town of Shepardsford. With post-war rationing and unemployment taking its toll the only light on the horizon is the impending marriage of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip. While the Prime Minister assures the public it’s ‘fair shares for all’ the reality is somewhat different! Members of the Town Council are fattening up a highly-illegal pig – Betty – for a banquet in honour of the royal couple; this very private function is going to be the social event of the season and when humble chiropodist Gilbert Chilvers and his determined wife Joyce are left off the guest list, the couple take drastic action to get their fair share of the banquet’s illegal pork roast!

“The musical features a memorable score with some stunning ensemble numbers.

Cast member Bethany Amps, who plays Joyce said: ‘Bringing Betty Blue Eyes to the stage has been a complete joy from start to finish.

“People always ask whether we will be using a real pig for the part of Betty. Well, you’ll have to wait and see, but I can confirm that we did visit the pigs at Staunton County Park for our press shoot!

“Seriously, this is an hilarious production and the perfect end to three years of study.”

