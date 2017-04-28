Top club comics bring laughter to The Grasshopper in Crawley

Comedy Beats are back in Crawley in May promising “another fantastic line-up”.

Spokesman Mark Coxon said: “It’s our third show at The Grasshopper, which is now establishing itself as a quality, monthly comedy club.

“I have been working as a comedian for the past 20 years and the aim of the company was to bring the very best club comics down to Crawley on a regular basis.

“I did a great show in London a couple of weeks ago. The best acts on the bill were all acts that we book but the tickets were £16. Add to that the price of travel to the centre of London, as well as the cost of drinks in the West End, and it becomes quite an expensive evening.

“Why would people go so far when the same quality of show is on their doorstep?”

Mark continued: “This month’s show will be compered by Dan Evans. He has hosted a couple of Comedy Beats shows before and it is a pleasure to have him back.

“He is a warm and friendly host, highly interactive but with some excellent material as well. Being a good MC is a very specific skill, and it is Dan’s speciality. He has been compering for more than 20 years, and I know he will set the show up perfectly.

“When he isn’t performing on the comedy circuit he writes a lot for TV and among other things has written a pilot show for Channel 4 with Milton Jones.

“First up is the wonderful Nathan Caton. He is a rising star of the comedy scene, but has already achieved plenty. His TV credits include the most recent series of Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week. On top of that he currently has his own series running on Radio 4.

“He has a lovely calm delivery and comes across as someone having a chat with you. He is clever, charming and most importantly funny all at the same time. “I found out the other day he has over 14,000 followers on Twitter so he must be doing something right.

“After the first interval the highly-creative Steve Best will take to the stage. I love what Steve does. He is a great visual comedian with lots of quickfire one-liners. He has a very gentle style with a really silly stage persona. He is a lot of fun to watch.

“The closing act is the legendary Adam Bloom. A regular at The Comedy Store in London, he is one of the most respected comedians on the circuit. Adam is a really inventive comedians. We are good friends and speak regularly with each other.

“He is always striving to write the perfect gag, watching him perform is like watching a master class in comedy. He has performed all over the world and his TV credits include Mock the Week and Never Mind the Buzzcocks. He is a must-see act and a real Comedy Beats favourite.

“The show is at The Grasshopper in Tilgate, Crawley, on Friday, May 5, and starts at 8pm.

“Tickets are priced at £10 and are available from the venue in advance by calling 01293 535653.”

Comedy Beats will be at East Grinstead Hockey Club, Saint Hill Road, on Friday, May 19. The line-up will be Matthew Osborn, Gordon Southern, Stephen K Amos and compere Barry Castagnola,

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.