West End debut for Chichester’s Jayme-Lee

Chichester’s Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli has made her West End debut in Motown the Musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

Jayme-Lee trained at the Performing Arts Academy D&B in London on their three-year full-time course and graduated in 2010.

Before that, she lived in Chichester where she studied at Chichester High School for Girls and Chichester College of Science, Technology and Arts.

The hit musical follows the career of Berry Gordy and the creation of his musical empire, Motown Records. It features classic hits including I Heard it Through the Grapevine and Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.

30-year-old Jayme-Lee said, “Opening night for me was all a bit of a blur but wonderful. It’s a privilege to be working with such a talented and dedicated team, cast and creatives. To know I’ll be spending a whole year doing what I love just makes me feel very lucky.

“I have been fortunate to work with a wealth of talent during my career; in West Side Story (The Royal Shakespeare Company), Kiss Me Quickstep (New Vic Productions) and with Headliners Theatre Company-P&O Cruises where I really grew creatively and socially. In fact, I loved travelling so much I went to work for Entertainment Connect-Voyages of Discovery a few years later as a vocalist/dance captain.”

Jayme-Lee is joined on stage by fellow D&B Academy performer, Rio Myers who is playing the younger versions of Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and the creator of Motown – the legendary Berry Gordy.

Jayme is based in London now but comes back to Chichester as often as she can to visit her family.

She added: “The industry can be tough: working jobs in between castings, maintaining fitness and vocal health and trying to live a happy normal life! I sincerely hope to inspire others to follow their dream even when the rejections can be heart breaking.

“I am hugely proud of my training at D&B Academy and to have finally made it to the West End, for me personally is a testament to my perseverance and love for my craft.”

D&B Academy’s three-year full-time College whose alumni include 2016 X-Factor winner, Matt Terry, is now recruiting for its September 2017 intake.

The next set of auditions for D&B’s full-time post-16 college are taking place at the beginning of May. To apply or attend an open day, call 020 8698 8880.

