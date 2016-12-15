Young people can develop acting skills at new West Sussex theatre group

A new youth theatre group is opening in West Sussex in January.

Mr Dilly’s Youth Theatre is a new venture from Marcus Dilly of Creative Education UK, focusing on core acting skills.

Based at Hapstead Hall, Ardingly, the group will run on Tuesdays after school hours for young people aged 10 -18.

Marcus’ previous experience includes running the Youth Theatre group at the Brighton Little Theatre for four years, putting on regular performances including The 39 Steps and Animal Farm.

He has worked for English Heritage, European Commission and British Museum as lead facilitator for various drama projects and also brings professional experience, having run his own production company and performed in theatres.

Marcus teaches LAMDA and Trinity Guildhall and through Creative Education UK has performed a range of education enrichment workshops to 40, 000 children across the South East.

Marcus said: “Many young people simply want to act and we will focus on core techniques to encourage their creativity. The Youth Theatre will give young people the opportunity to develop their abilities and we’ll be working towards comedic or dramatic performances so they can put their talents to good use in front of an audience.”

The groups will run for 10-13-year-olds and 14-18-year-olds. Register by December 23 to secure your place and get a discount.

Visit www.creativeeducationuk.com or email creativeeducationuk@gmail.com.

