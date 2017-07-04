Zoe Lyons headlines Crawley comedy gig

Comedy Beats are back at The Grasshopper in Tilgate, Crawley, on July 7 for their regular monthly show.

Organiser Mark Coxon said: “We started putting shows on there at the beginning of March and the gig is going from strength to strength. Every month the audience is growing and I don't think it will be long before we are selling the show out every month.

“When we set the company up the plan was to bring the very best comics from the comedy circuit to venues in the south-east, saving the comedy-lovers from the area the expense of travelling to London or Brighton to see the top acts. Already we have had Simon Evans, Dominic Holland, Bob Mills, Nathan Caton and Terry Alderton.

“This month we have the wonderful Zoe Lyons on the bill. Zoe is a rising star on the circuit and a real Comedy Beats favourite. I've known Zoe for a fair few years now and have watched her career blossom. Her TV credits already include Live at the Apollo, The Michael McIntyre Roadshow, The John Bishop Show, Mock the Week and Room 101 with Frank Skinner. She is definitely destined for stardom so to have a chance to see her in an intimate venue like this is an opportunity not to be missed.

“Hosting the show is Sally Ann Hayward, one of the most respected MCs around. We've used her probably more than any other host on the circuit but this will be her first show for us in Crawley. There aren't nearly as many top female acts performing comedy as there are male ones. I am not sure why that is but most bookers rarely put two women on the same bill. I am really chuffed to have both Sally and Zoe doing this show. They are both big hitters and I know Sally will set the room up perfectly.

“Opening the show is Otis Cannelloni. I first saw him perform at a comedy club in Battersea in the late 1980s. He was great then and he still is. He is a gentle comedian. In many ways, his style is that of a modern day Tommy Cooper. A mixture of magic and mayhem laced with a few props, great one-liners and a sense of downright silliness. His TV credits include The Stand Up Show (BBC1) and The Omid Djalili Show (BBC1). The other acts on the circuit all refer to Otis as the comedians' comedian. Whenever he is on stage the dressing room is always empty as all the other acts always want to watch him.

“The closing act will be Mancunian comic Alex Boardman. We started doing stand-up at about the same time. He doesn't do many club gigs down south anymore so to have got him down to do one of our shows is a real coup.

“Although a great act in his own right he is also a highly-respected writer who has written for John Bishop, James Corden and Jason Manford to name but a few. Earlier this year he got to warm up for An Evening with Eric Cantona at The Lowry Theatre in Salford and The London Palladium. That week he played to nearly 10,000 people. Later in the year he will return to those venues to warm up for the boxer Anthony Joshua.”

The show is on July 7. Tickets are available from The Grasshopper in Tilgate, Crawley or online by visiting www.ComedyBeats.com. They are priced £10 in advance or £12 on the door. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.

