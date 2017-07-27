VIDEO: Action at Arundel jousting

Arundel Castle’s Jousting and Medieval Tournament is taking place this week.

The tournament, which is the longest of its kind in the world, pits participants from the Kingdoms of England, Norway, Poland and France against each other, all competing for the glory of being crowned winner of the Order of Arundel, team champions or the most chivalrous jouster.

After the first day of jousting, the Kingdom of England and the Kingdom of Poland were tied, so there is everything to play for over the coming days.

Last year, the Kingdom of Norway secured victory on their debut but can they hold onto their title? Nothing is certain until the grand finale this Sunday.

In addition to the action at the tilt rail, thrilling hand-to-hand combat battles and falconry displays throughout the week are guaranteed to keep the audience captivated.

Visitors can also enjoy a living history encampment throughout the grounds complete with medieval craft and cookery demonstrations as well as opportunities to get involved in activities such as have-a-go archery.

Tickets for the Jousting and Medieval Tournament can be purchased at www.arundelcastle.org