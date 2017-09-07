Vivid and exotic opera in Crawley

The Russian State Opera returns to Crawley as part of a UK wide tour of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly and Tosca.

Spokeswoman Julia Ignatowa promises perfect tragic operas, with music by Giacomo Puccini, sung in Italian with English surtitles

“No opera can match the tragedy and sorrow of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly.

“Set in Japan at the turn of the century, Madama Butterfly is among the most colourful and exotic of all operas, and from its theme of noble self-sacrifice spring melodies that grip your heart. It tells the story of a doomed love affair between an American naval officer and his young Japanese bride, whose self-sacrifice and defiance of her family lead to heartbreak and tragedy.

“The premiere of this production, with its beautiful set and costumes, intensifies the emotion in an already heart-breaking opera.”

Julia added: “Puccini’s Tosca is a melodrama where love and politics collide and murder takes place at the highest level. Originally set in Rome in 1800s, it tells the story of two idealistic lovers, Tosca and Cavaradossi. Their trust is set to be tested by Scarpia, the ruthless police officer who has no boundaries. Scarpia has sentenced Cavaradossi to death. The officer is prepared to let Cavaradossi go if Tosca is willing to spend the night with Scarpia…

“If you’ve never tried opera before, you will love this full orchestra experience with brand new settings and fantastic costumes, exquisite singing and those wonderful tunes that the audience will still be humming to themselves on their way home.”

Opera performances of Madama Butterfly and Tosca are at The Hawth on September 12 and 13.

Julia added: “With extensive national tours that get our productions seen the length and breadth of the country, we are able to offer national audiences in various theatres an unforgettable experience at a fraction of the price, all without sacrificing quality.

“No experience is needed to enjoy these classics. Our sets and costume designs, as well as the informative programmes, make the productions very accessible and most of all, enjoyable. For opera, English surtitles make it easy to follow the story as you listen to the performance sung in its original language.”

