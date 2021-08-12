Crawley Metro Bank to showcase local portraits as part of Enliven Crawley

This innovative art event - entitled Stories of Strength - launches with a photographic exhibition trail featured in local venues across the town centre.

The project celebrates resilience, perseverance, determination and vulnerability. Each venue showcases art that celebrates the strength of the people in Crawley.

Metro Bank will be exhibiting a portrait throughout the event from its Queens Square store.

From Saturday, August 14 to Monday, October 30, Metro Bank, will showcase local portraits

Participants in the art trail will be able to view the portrait from outside the store and use a QR code to pull up a digital map of the entire trail where they can find the locations of every portrait and listen to each person’s story behind the picture.

Crawley Metro Bank's local director, Abi Bowden, said: “As a community bank, we are very proud to support such a unique celebration of local people’s stories of strength.

“The very personal nature of these portraits and the stories behind them will resonate with so many of us and I hope that the trail will inspire its followers to persevere and even share their own stories with each other.”

Store manager, Nicky Ascenso, added: “Listening to the stories was truly inspirational and the portraits are very striking and give a real insight about those going through some of the most turbulent times of their lives.”

Metro Bank’s Crawley store is located at 25 Queens Square, Crawley RH10 1HA.