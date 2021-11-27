Field of Blooms will be Chichester Cathedral festive light display

Copyright © 2019 Bruce Munro. All rights reserved. Photography by Steve Russell

Presented within Paradise, a reflective green space within the Cathedral’s 600-year-old cloisters, the artwork comprises 1,000 stems of light. These gently illuminated spheres of light gradually change and morph in colour – a process which the artist describes as rhythms of light.

Bruce Munro is best known for immersive large-scale light-based installations inspired largely by his interest in shared human experience. Field of Blooms has been presented internationally, including at Uluru, Australia – the original source of inspiration for the artist.