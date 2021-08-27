Here are the films you can watch as outdoor cinema comes to Tilgate Park

Now, The Luna Cinema, in partnership with American Express, is back to make those dreams a reality with a summer programme that promises to be its best yet – with over 175 screenings at more than 50 stunning locations, including Tilgate Park in Crawley.

The screenings listed at Tilgate Park are just the ticket to banish the lockdown cobwebs and mark a return to feelgood fun: Joker, The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long, and Dirty Dancing.

The Luna Bar with Moretti will be present at all screenings including Tilgate Park serving a full selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as the famous Italian beer itself of course; and there will delicious hot food available at all screenings.

The Luna Cinema returns to Tilgate Park this summer with screenings including Joker, The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long, and Dirty Dancing Inbox. Picture by Hannah Jones/Cow

Audiences are also welcome to dig out their hampers and pack a picnic (though the bringing of alcohol to the events is restricted).

Both food and drink at Luna’s screenings will be available to order using a handy 'click and collect' service to avoid time spent queuing.

The season runs from until October 3, with the first viewing at Tilgate Park on September 14.

The cinema will screen Joker on September 14, The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long on September 15, and Dirty Dancing on September 16.

Tickets are available to buy from thelunacinema.com, and prices start from £15.50 including booking fees.

Audiences can choose to upgrade their general admission ticket with an optional seated upgrade ticket to include use of a Luna director’s chair, or for the ultimate VIP experience guests can opt for the Luna Luxe ticket, which offers two people the chance to watch the film from luxury sofa seating with blankets, heaters, a sharing hamper of food, a bottle of bubbles and a mini cup of luxury ice cream Häagen-Dazs, to complete the cinematic experience.

American Express, the headline partner for 2021, is proud to partner with The Luna Cinema to give people across the UK access to elevated Cinema experiences this summer.

The headline bar partner is Birra Moretti and co-sponsors for the season include Cocio, and Häagen-Dazs, who as the 'exclusive ice cream partner' will be offering a selection of luxury ice creams to provide a touch of extraordinary indulgence as the perfect movie accompaniment.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “There could hardly be a more anticipated summer than this 2021 post-lockdown season; every outing we arrange is set to feel special and unique after so long away from the people and activities we love.

"Cinema has provided the magic of escape through the decades, and we know that The Luna Cinema can bring joy and respite to the lives of movie-goers across the country this summer, more than ever before.

"After so many months spent watching films at home, we are delighted to be inviting the people of Crawley to return to the big screen, with our brand of socially spacious, open air cinema experiences including Tilgate Park.

"So, picture this: your favourite film; the people you’ve missed (or just missed spending quality time with); a starry summer sky above, and all around you the most inspiring and beautiful settings, such as Tilgate Park.

"We are promising our guests an outing worthy of the wait – and we are counting down the days to welcoming Britain back to the movies.”