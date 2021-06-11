Watch The Father and Sir Anthony Hopkins' Oscar-winning performance at Crawley Cineworld this weekend - along with A Quiet Place Part II and Cruella
You can watch Sir Anthony Hopkins Oscar-winning performance in The Father at Crawley Cineworld this weekend.
The acting legend beat the odds to win Best Actor at this year's Academy Awards by pipping Chadwick Boseman to the prestigious award.
The Father (12A), which also stars Olivia Colman and is directed by Florian Zelker, sees Hopkins play the eponymous role of a mischievous and highly independent man who, as he ages, refuses all assistance from his daughter Anne (Colman).
The Father is on now has multiple showings through the weekend at Crawley Cineworld You can book tickets for The Father here
Also showing at Crawley Cineworld are A Quiet Place Part II, Cruella, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, Dream Horse, Godzilla v Kong, Land, Nobody, Peter Rabbit 2, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.