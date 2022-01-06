Adrian Cox Quartet play Steyning Jazz Club

Adrian Cox

Spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Steyning Jazz Club is fortunate to be able to open its new season on Friday, January 7 2022 with the The Adrian Cox Quartet featuring internationally acclaimed clarinettist Adrian Cox, who is performing on the scene fresh from recording two new albums.

“The first features long-time collaborator and pianist Joe Webb as a duo, and the second a very special album that features, for the first time, Adrian’s band and a string quartet.

“He brings his band to Steyning to play some of this new music as well as some reworked standards.”

The band line-up will be: Adrian Cox, clarinet/vocal; Joe Webb, piano; Will Sach, double bass; and Shaney Forbes, drums.

“The past two years have been very different as we all well know but Adrian has managed to keep performing, online and around the globe and received two nominations in the Parliamentary Jazz Awards 2021 – Instrumentalist of the Year and Lockdown Innovation Award for his popular online Sunday Service sessions.

“This January meeting opens our new 2022 season and is our membership renewal evening.

“Doors open early at 7pm, so join us in a free glass of fine wine and renew your membership for the coming year: annual membership is £15.

“Full bar not yet finalised so please feel free to bring further refreshments. Concert begins at 8pm.”

Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning BN44 3XZ. Information from Colin Jilks on 01903 810395.