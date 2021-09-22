The Rats tour manager Mark Welch is a Crawley Town fan and arranged for the two parties to meet at the Rats rehearsal studio.

And in a brilliant video with manager John Yems, Geldof said they were there to try and build a new clubhouse for Crawley Town as he pointed to a dilapidated barn.

The Rats are performing at the Hawth on Tuesday, October 12 (tickets on sale from Hawth box office soon) and Yems and a few of the Reds players will be there.

Bob Geldof and the Boomtown Rats with Crawley Town boss John Yems (right) and Reds players

In the video, Geldof said: "This is a public service announcement here at Crawley Town FC and we are here to try and help the team build a better club house and as such we will be playing Crawley at the Hawth which is a fabulous place.

"I used to live around here. It’s not like coming home but it is like going back. I used to drive machines that built the Merstham interchange. I used to live in Godstone.

"So dude, home boy, come and check us out at the Hawth Theatre."

Boomtown Rats tour manager and Crawley Town fan Mark Welch with Reds boss John Yems

And why are they playing at the Hawth? Geldof said: "We have some big gigs coming up, we are rehearsing in this place near Crawley so it’s great to go down the road, set up in a great theatre where we can put all the gear up and play crazy and not worry about the big crowds or anything.

"Just a great home crowd, [to John Yems] just like you guys play in front of."

Geldof added: "The Boomtown Rats support Crawley Town FC - come on guys let’s build a new club house and let’s score a few goals this season."