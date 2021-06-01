“Breathless and brilliant” Macbeth set to play Burgess Hill

Lord Chamberlain's Men

The 2021 tour will provide audiences with a highly anticipated return to live theatre and a kick start to the summer.

They will be in action on Sunday, June 6 in the grounds of Burgess Hill Girls in Keymer Road in Burgess Hill. Audiences are encouraged to bring picnics, a chair or a blanket and a glass of something chilled.

The grounds will be open at 6pm for picnics and the performance starts at 7pm. Covid safety measures will be in place. The event is sponsored by Burgess Hill District Lions Club.Tickets can be booked via ticketsource.co.uk or at Burgess Hill Town Council’s Help Point 01444 247726, email [email protected] Adult £13, child (under-16) £8 in advance or adult £15, child £10 on the door.

Peter Stickney, artistic director, said: “For this unique theatrical experience, audiences are encouraged to bring a chair, a sun hat and a glass of something chilled as the show promises to be another authentic, excellent and magical treat from the company that brought you 2019’s sell-out smash production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

“Experiencing Shakespeare’s productions outside, where he first saw them, is a truly special thing. As the light fades and the moon shines bright, it is thrilling to think that we are looking at the same moon Shakespeare did whilst we listen to the words he wrote more than 400 years ago.

“It is exhilarating to think that the experience of gathering together, something we have been deprived of for so long now, to encounter and be entertained by his work is something people have been doing for more than four centuries.

“Our need for and love of shared experiences and stories, specifically, Shakespeare’s stories remain undimmed. Being a part of Shakespeare’s legacy, we look to honour his plays presenting them as we do and, simply, provide people with an entertaining and magical evening.

“I am incredibly excited to be amongst the first in the country to bring live theatre back to audiences. We have been lucky enough to make and enjoy theatre in special outdoor settings for many years and I hope those looking to once again experience top-quality theatre will join us to enjoy this unique theatrical experience.”