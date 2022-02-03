Chichester Festival Theatre's production of Doubt cancelled due to Covid
Covid has forced Chichester Festival Theatre’s production of Doubt off the stage.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 7:00 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 7:02 pm
All remaining performances have been cancelled. The show was due to conclude its Chichester run on Saturday after receiving rave reviews.
A spokesman said: “We are deeply sorry to have to tell you that – despite stringent precautions and exploring every alternative option – due to a positive Covid case within the company, we have had to take the sad decision to cancel all our remaining performances of Doubt: A Parable.
“All ticket bookers will be contacted by the Box Office in due course and we ask that you do not contact us until we have been in touch.
“Thank you for your understanding.”