Family fun coming up at The Hawth in Crawley

Fireman Sam Live!

Hawth spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “After the year we’ve had, we all deserve a treat, including the kids! Many have worked hard at home school and missed out on seeing friends and family. Plus there haven’t been many opportunities for fun days out or exciting trips... until now! Hooray!

“With restrictions lifting, The Hawth is delighted to give parents and carers the chance to spoil their little ones by giving them something to look forward to. Maybe it’s a well done or a way to say thank you for letting you get on with working from home, perhaps it’s an hour to just sit back and enjoy. Whatever the reason, there’ll be something for every family this summer at The Hawth.

“Bring a picnic, a blanket and enjoy some fantastic family theatre in the great outdoors in The Hawth’s beautiful woodland Amphitheatre.

“Look forward to a musical adaptation of The Further Adventures of Doctor Dolittle (June 26) and a chance to see The Hawth’s brand-new new in-house production of Robin Hood (July 8-11), giving a contemporary twist to the tale of the outlaw of Sherwood Forest.

“There’s also alfresco comedy for kids as improvised comedy troupe, The Noise Next Door, Run Wild (July 17) for an hour of songs, scenes and gags all based on what the audience want to see.