It's one of the first things that goes in my calendar each year, and I always think 'it can never be as good last year'.

But once again, in their ninth year at the Hawth, Evolution productions have outdone themselves and taken it to another level.

There is nothing new in what they do - they have a formula and they stick to it. But it's not what they do, it's how they do it and if anyone tells me there is a better panto around, then I will refuse to believe them.

The stars of this year's panto at the Hawth

It has everything you want - and expect - from a Hawth panto. Without too many spoilers, you have the 'spurious comedy routine' with celebrity puns, there's the pop culture references (Harry and Meghan, Billie Eilish and Boris Johnson all get a mention) and, of course, the bench scene.

This year's headline star is Gogglebox and I'm a Celebrity star Scarlett Moffatt as the Fairy. Scarlett brings her cheeky northern charm to the role and has some great rhyming couplets and an impressive conga!

CBeebies star Nigel Clarke is Dandini and he shows of his dance and singing skills at the start of act two while Lucy-Jane Quinlan (Cinderella) and Matthew Lawrence (Prince Charming) are, well, for want of a better word, charming.

But as always, the success of the show is down to two people (plus one this year!) who the Hawth audience know very well.

If you can show me a better Dame on the circuit that Michael J Batchelor (as Aldianna), I would be shocked. His comic timing, his costumes, his chemistry with the rest of the cast are all sublime.

You get the feeling he could do these roles in his sleep he is so good at it, but he doesn't - he brings his 'A game' to the Hawth every year and never disappoints.

Normally it's just Richard Franks he has as a sparring partner but this time round he has a fellow 'Ugly sister' in George Akid (Lidleena - see what they have done there?!).

The pair together torment Richard Franks' Buttons. As always Franks holds his own and has some great funny -and this time round even some very touching - moments.

There are a few surprises - the Fairy superior, a washing line video and a spectacular performance from aerialists Duo Nava - and they just add to the quality of the production.

Cinderella has something for everyone (even a very dark toaster joke) and after the last two years we have had, it's the perfect show to get together with family and friends and have a damn good time. Don't miss it.