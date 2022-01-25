Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton shines in Burn the Floor at the Hawth - review

Of course it was – a brilliant show to a full capacity audience.

The show began in a very genteel fashion with Strauss’ Blue Danube – if you don’t believe me go see it yourself – and ending with a high energy extended performance of the Sweet’s Ballroom Blitz.

Kevin Clifton in Burn the Floor

Other very familiar musical numbers included a selection of hits by Queen, and an old club hit ( if you are of certain age group) Jingo rock. They certainly included a variety of musical styles to accompany their superb dance performances to impress and entertain.

The dance troupe were full of high energy performances and truly deserve all the accolades they are given.

This show has provided us “Strictly” fans with many professionals over the years from around the world, including Kevin Clifton and his sister Joanne. I wonder if one of this troupe will be a new “Strictly” professional – there were definitely a few potentials, the Crawley audience certainly had a favourite in Giorgio Iori from Italy.

But this show is not just about the dancers, the Burn the Floor band and singers were just as excellent performers as the dancers. American pianist and singer Chase Kamata was powerful in her performance of a piece from Carmen and Tyler Azzopardi from Australia added percussion to his singing talents, his gravelly voice perfect for his performance of Un Giorno and Human.

The band was completed with the drummer (should have been Carlos) and lead guitarist Eugeni Moreno from Spain, who was amazing on his electric guitar – the theatre floor didn’t just “burn” it “rocked”.