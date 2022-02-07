2,600 jobs available at Gatwick jobs fair

Crawley Spectrum House Jobcentre is hosting a recruitment fair with more than 40 Gatwick Airport-based companies offering 2600 jobs.

By Mark Dunford
Monday, 7th February 2022, 2:18 pm

Employers from across the airport offering jobs in retail, hospitality, ground handling, engineering, cargo and cabin crew.

The event – run by the Department of Work and Pensions - will take place at Spectrum House Jobcentre, Beehive Ring Road, Crawley, RH6 0LG.

You can book here – for this free, ticket only event or talk to your Work Coach if you are a benefit customer.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) is hosting a two-day jobs fair in Spectrum House Jobcentre on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 8 and 9, between 10am and 4.30pm.  

More than 40 Gatwick Airport-based employers will attend the event and are recruiting for 2600 posts - some of which will be available for interviews on the day - with jobs in retail, hospitality, ground handling, engineering, cargo and cabin crew available.

