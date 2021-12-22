The deal means Wizz Air UK will base four additional Airbus A321neo aircraft at Gatwick, bringing the total aircraft based at Gatwick to five from Spring 2022 onwards.

Wizz Air will be launching a host of new low-fare routes, and the acquired slots will also create significant inbound flight opportunities for Wizz Air Hungary.

Since the opening of its base at Gatwick Airport in October 2020, Wizz Air has offered a wealth of both well-known and emerging destinations for its customers based in London and the South of England, as well as a boost to the local economy by creating local jobs.

Wizz Air will be launching a host of new low-fare routes, and the acquired slots will also create significant inbound flight opportunities for Wizz Air Hungary.

The successful bid for more slots reiterates Wizz Air’s long-term commitment to both the airport and the region.

The announcement follows Wizz Air’s continued call to the UK Government to reinstate the use-it-or-lose-it slots usage rule, to ensure that UK customers can benefit from a choice of destination and airline, as well as competitive, low fares. Last month, a coalition was formed of Wizz Air, Gatwick Airport, Belfast International and Edinburgh Airport, to urge the Transport Secretary to end the current slots waiver so that competition can flourish for the benefit of both the industry and consumer.

Wizz Air’s Group Chief Executive Officer, József Váradi commented: “This announcement is further evidence of our commitment to London Gatwick Airport as well as the UK market, as we continue to create local jobs and deliver our promise of providing low-fare travel opportunities with excellent service to an ever-increasing range of exciting destinations, while flying one of the greenest aircraft fleets available on the market today.

"Acquiring airport slots at Gatwick Airport will enable us to enhance our presence and competitive position in the London market. We continue to develop our business in United Kingdom and remain committed to making air travel affordable for all. The 2022 season has the potential to be a tremendous opportunity for UK aviation to get back on its feet."

Throughout the pandemic, Wizz Air has been and remains focused on growth in the UK and across its network, having opened 18 new bases, launched over 400 new routes and delivered 39 new aircraft since March 2020.