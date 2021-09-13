Amazon announces new delivery station in Crawley

The 9,000 square metre building is expected to be fully operational later this year, and will serve customers based in the Crawley area.

The delivery station at St Modwen Park, Crawley, will create around 30 permanent jobs, in addition to more than a hundred driver opportunities for Amazon Logistics’ delivery service partners and Amazon Flex delivery partners.

Delivery stations power the last mile of our order process and help speed up deliveries for customers.

Amazon Logistics has announced that it will open a new delivery station in Crawley. Picture by David Becker/AFP via Getty Images

Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighbouring Amazon fulfilment and sortation centres, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers.

For more information about open positions, visit www.amazon.jobs.

Henry Smith, MP for Crawley, said: “This is good employment news for the Crawley economy and I welcome Amazon Logistics opening a new facility representing some 30 new permanent jobs.”

Amazon is also offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.co.uk and flex.amazon.co.uk.

Kerry-Anne Lawlor, country director for Amazon Logistics, said: “We are excited to invest in the Crawley area with a new delivery station that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create new jobs for the talented workforce.”

Amazon employees receive competitive pay and comprehensive benefits.

Pay starts at £11.10 per hour and employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package, including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection and an employee discount – which combined are worth more than £700 annually – as well as a company pension plan.

Amazon offers employees Career Choice, an innovative programme which pre-pays 95 per cent of tuition for courses in high-demand fields, up to £8,000 over four years, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

Amazon prioritises the safety and health of its people above all else, and have invested more than $10 billion globally to help keep its people safe and deliver products to customers throughout 2020.