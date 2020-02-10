Award for partner at Crawley law firm

A partner at Crawley law firm has scooped a nationwide industry award.

Daniel Tozer, Partner and Head of Corporate Finance at asb law has won Corporate Lawyer of the Year at the South East Dealmakers Awards 2020.

The Corporate Lawyer of the Year Award recognises stand out Lawyers in the Corporate Finance field throughout the South East.

He was shortlisted with 5 other lawyers from top firms in the region and to take the award against such competition is a real testament to the dedication and hard work Daniel and the team put in on behalf of our clients.

Danield claimed the award due to his successes over the past year which included becoming a Partner at the firm and his work in reshaping and expanding the team. Deal highlights included the acquisitions of Graybrook Insurance Brokers and WPS by Seventeen Group and the acquisitions of Sussex Recruitment and Gel Resourcing by HRGO plc.

He said “It’s great recognition for the whole team. We work very hard to ensure we always deliver results and this was a nice way to take a moment to reflect on a very successful 2019 and look ahead to an exciting future“.

Daniel’s individual success is a reflection of the Corporate Finance team as a whole. Over the last year, Daniel has worked hard to expand the team with the right talent so that they can continue to offer the best service for clients. The new additions bring with them extra depth and experience and will work beside the incumbent team over both the Maidstone and Crawley offices.