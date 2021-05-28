Builders merchant gives Haywards Heath, Hassocks and East Grinstead staff a day off

All staff across The Independent Builders Merchant Group will get an extended break on the first weekend after the lockdown is lifted.

This includes branches of Parker Building Supplies, Chandlers Building and Roofing Supplies, Stamco Timber and Fairalls Builder’s Merchant.

Managing director Allun Pittingale said staff had worked tirelessly to serve the building trade throughout the pandemic.

Employees at Parker Building Supplies

“This is an unprecedented move for what has been an unprecedented year,” he said.

“What better way to show our appreciation to our hard-working team than to give everyone some extra time to spend with friends and families once the lockdown restrictions are all finally (and hopefully) lifted on June 21.”

All employees will also get vouchers for a dinner.