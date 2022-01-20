The company has said that they are especially interested in applications from members within under-represented societal groups this year, which include ethnic minorities, people with disabilities and the LGBTQ+ community.

Across the UK, there are 24 vacancies on the Co-op National Members’ Council, which works closely with the board and senior managers to ensure that the voice of all 4.23m active members is heard throughout the group.

Louise Walker from Co-op's Diversity Working Group is encouraging applications from those who will ensure the Council better reflects the diversity of Co-op's members overall.

Collage of the diverse customer base at Co-op

Mrs Walker said: “As a co-operative, we welcome applications from all eligible members, and I can’t stress that enough.

“In 2021, we proudly elected our first Black female president and are working especially hard to be more inclusive and build a Council which will find new ways to support all members, especially those who may feel marginalised or discriminated against in society.

"I'm really excited that these elections could bring critical new ideas and perspectives to what we do."

The 100 people that make up the Council come from all walks of life and include ordinary members (people who trade with Co-op’s businesses); colleague members and members from independent co-operative societies.

The Council continues to encourage all members to participate in Co-op governance, while educating, informing and planning how to champion Co-op’s ‘Co-operating for a Fairer World’ Vision.

To qualify to stand for election as a Council representative, members need to have joined before January 2019 and have earned 500 membership points (the equivalent of spending around £10 a week on groceries in Co-op Food stores) between 3 January 2021 and 1 January 2022.