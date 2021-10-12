At the Community Chest Awards, in Goffs Manor, Crawley, Nature Nurture were awarded with a large cheque of £438.

The awards ceremony is run by brewer Hall & Woodhouse and is now in its 20th year.

Nature Nurture pocket huge cheque from The Community Chest Awards

Director of Hall and Woodhouse, Mark Woodhouse was at the ceremony along with Nature Nurture directors Sara McCellan and Sarah Hawkins.

Nature Nurture Sussex, a forest school operating in Mid Sussex, will use the grant to pay for insurance.

"We cannot operate without it" the directors said

"It will make a huge difference. It means we can focus on putting money to people with additional needs and disabilities.