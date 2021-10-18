Legal and General has analysed over 13,000 kid friendly TripAdvisor attractions to bring you the ultimate list of kid-friendly days out in the UK.

As families adjust to the ‘new normal’, there’s no time like the present to make up for lost time. The impact of the pandemic has been felt by us all, but not least by parents and grandparents up and down the country.

Hounds Escape Rooms is ion Queens Square in Crawley

To help families spend more quality time with the ones they love, L&G has analysed over 13,000 child friendly TripAdvisor attractions to bring you the ultimate list of child-friendly days out in the UK. Spanning museums, parks and immersive experiences, we’ve ranked activities with the highest number of 5-star ratings and the highest number of reviews to bring you the definitive list of the UK’s top days out this October half term.

And Hounds Escape Game Experiences in Queens Square was named as one of the top hidden gems for this half-term. The escape rooms experience currently has two rooms - one is called Questionable Ethics and one is called Southern Dis-comfort.

See our review of Southern Dis-Comfort here - https://www.crawleyobserver.co.uk/whats-on/things-to-do/hounds-escape-crawley-a-huge-sense-of-achievement-and-dis-comfortably-fun-review-3288118

Visiting busy places can still feel overwhelming. As we learn to navigate the ‘new normal’, many of us want to discover places that offer an escape from the crowds. Therefore, L&G has ranked destinations with the lowest number of reviews, but the highest concentration of 5-star ratings, to bring you the top hidden gem activities in the country.

The UK’s Top Hidden Gem Kid Friendly Activities

Log Heights, Outdoor Adventure, Harrogate

The Source Park, Skateboard Park, Hastings

The Escape Challenge, Immersive Gaming, Redditch

Dr Neils Garden, Horticulture, Edinburgh

Hounds Escape Game Experiences, Immersive Gaming, Crawley

Cute Farm Experience, Farming & Animals Chepstow

Wilder Ways, Horseback Riding Tours, Campbeltown

Chads Theatre Company, Theatre, Cheadle Hulme

Hitcham Diary Ice Cream, Speciality Farm Shop, Burnham

The Hawking Centre, Bird of Prey Experience Centre, Ashford

Here are the attractions with the highest number of overall and 5-star rated reviews, L&G has put together some of the best days out for families.

Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

The Royal Mile, Edinburgh

Titanic Belfast, Belfast

National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh

Alton Towers Theme Park, Staffordshire

Edinburgh Old Town, Edinburgh

Chester Zoo, Chester

The Shambles, York

Warwick Castle, Warwick