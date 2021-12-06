Crawley post office re-opens after nine-week closure

The Post Office is based at the Maidenbower Co-op

Maidenbower Post Office re-opened on Friday after extensive building work at the branch based in Maidenbower Square.

The branch has been temporarily closed since Monday 27 September for the work that took nine weeks to complete.

Damien Haydock, Post Office Partner Account Manager, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.

"The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it was necessary for the service to close temporarily. We are pleased that the branch has re-opened before the busy Christmas period.”