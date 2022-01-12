Just under 90% of customers who visited Flooring Superstore when it opened on the town’s Denvale Trade Park at the end of October 2021 bought products.

This smashed the previous figure of 72% when the retailer opened a store in Leicester, also in October.

Store Representatives Lee Hobbs (centre), Manager Dean Laker (middle) and Ian Robinson (left).

Flooring Superstore invested £200,000 in the 4,681 square foot outlet which created four new jobs for local people. Crawley was the retailer’s 41st store and the 20th it has opened since April 2021.

As part of its sustainability programme, the retailer is going to plant one tree for every customer order it has received to date and into the future. This is on the back of the recent UN climate change conference in Glasgow. It has already planted over 5 million trees in just over a year via the sustainability programme.

Ian Robinson, Flooring Superstore Regional Manager, said: “It is still early days for the store, but we are really proud of how well the store has performed in such a short space of time.

“It validates our investment in Crawley, and we would like to thank everyone who has made this the most successful store opening in our history.

““We are also delighted to be able to increase our tree planting programme as part of our pledge to lower our carbon footprint and help the environment.”

During 2021, Flooring Superstore has also launched stores in Huddersfield, Doncaster, Newcastle, Norwich, Lincoln, Hull, Orpington, Basingstoke, Carlisle, Reading, Catford, Kidderminster, Plymouth, Preston, Glasgow, Southampton, and Ipswich.

Ian added: “Very few national retailers have expanded as rapidly as we have over the last 18 months and despite everything the pandemic has thrown at the retail sector, successful store openings like Crawley demonstrate we were correct in taking this approach.

“Being able to supply every type of flooring, such carpets, real wood, laminate and artificial grass, under one roof so people don’t need to shop around is definitely one of the key factors in the success; another is being able to sell this flooring at online pricing, reflecting our origins as an e-commerce retailer less than ten years ago, and waiting until the right location comes along has definitely been a major factor!”