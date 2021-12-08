Know when to shop over the Christmas period.

It takes meticulous planning and you need to know when the supermarkets are going to be open.

Some people leave it to the last minute or need supplies on Boxing day.

So here are the opening hours of some of the supermarkets in Crawley.

Tesco Hazelwick Avenue festive opening hours:

We contacted them for opening hours and a spokesman from their Twitter team said: “I'm afraid we don't have our Christmas opening hours out yet.”

Sainsbury’s West Green festive opening hours:

Christmas Eve (24th Dec): 06:00 - 19:00

Christmas Day (25th Dec): CLOSED

Boxing Day (26th Dec): CLOSED

Asda, Pegler Way festive opening hours:

Christmas Eve (24th Dec): 12:00 - 19:00

Christmas Day (25th Dec): CLOSED

Boxing Day (26th Dec): 10.30 - 16:40

Lidl Hazelwick Avenue festive opening hours:

Christmas Eve (24th Dec): 07:00 - 18:00

Christmas Day (25th Dec): CLOSED

Boxing Day (26th Dec): CLOSED

Aldi Betts Way festive opening hours:

Christmas Eve (24th Dec): 07:00 - 18:00

Christmas Day (25th Dec): CLOSED