Nando’s in Crawley Leisure Park is shut today for eat-in, delivery and collection, a statement on the company’s website said.

And it seems the closure is down to a shortage of chicken with the firm say it was having a ‘mare’ and customers across the country left in a flap.

One on Twitter messaged the chain of restaurants famed for its spicy poultry products, saying: “I hope you’re happy. Last night I had a devastated three-year-old who couldn’t have her Nando’s treat.

A Nando's chicken restaurant (Stock photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Apparently we couldn’t have a takeaway due to chicken shortage, but we could eat in. Don’t personally understand the logic. Ivy left in tears and chipless.”

In a statement on Twitter, the chicken giant responded: “The UK supply chain is having a bit of a ‘mare right now.

“This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales. We are doing everything we can to get the PERi-PERi back where it belongs – on your plates!”

National media is reporting around 50 outlets are shut across the country.

But according to the firm’s website the Horsham restaurant remains open today.