Expansion of major garden centre near Horsham will mean ‘massive increase in space’

And it will mean ‘a massive increase in space’ for customers at Newbridge Nurseries Garden Centre at Broadbridge Heath.

It will also mean an employment boost with an extra 30 staff set to be taken on.

The first phase of the works - a £4.5 million extension of the centre’s ‘shopping area’, new toilets and part of a new car park - are expected to be finished by Easter.

A multi-million pound redevelopment is under way at Newbridge Nurseries Garden Centre, Broadbridge Heath. Pic S Robards SR2201251 SUS-220125-173436001

And the second phase of the expansion - a new cafe, new roof, an extension of the garden sundries area and the rest of the car park - are scheduled to be complete by September.

Newbridge general manager Steve Nicholls said: “There is a massive increase in space”, adding: “It is going to look pretty special. No expense is being spared.”

He said the shopping area would include a huge increase in the fashion department, kitchen department and toy shop.

“Everything we already do will be bigger.”

One of the plant areas at Newbridge Nurseries Garden Centre, Broadbridge Heath. Pic S Robards SR2201251 SUS-220125-173422001

He said there would be a bigger choice of foods in the food hall and it was planned that the seasonal Christmas area would be “three times bigger.”

The car park is being extended from 120 spaces to 300 and tarmac is being installed instead of gravel to make trolley movements easier.

There will also be more disabled spaces and electric charging points - and new toilets will included a baby changing area.

The second phase of development will include a new cafe - called Kiplings - serving cakes and drinks while the centre’s Stooks restaurant will continue to serve a wide range of meals.

Expansion is under way at Newbridge Nurseries Garden Centre, Broadbridge Heath. Pic S Robards SR2201251 SUS-220125-173254001

“It will be unrecognisable,” said Steve.

The garden centre currently employs 75 staff with another 50 working in the restaurant but the expansion means another 30 staff will be taken on in a range of roles from junior to senior positions.

Meanwhile, the centre is remaining open throught the renovations. “We are trying not to cause too much disruption,” said Steve.

Newbridge Nurseries has been at Broadbridge Heath for more than 30 years.

It started off as a small nursery selling shrubs and bedding plants and was developed into a modern garden centre in 1995.