Expansion plans for major garden centre near Horsham

It is part of a redevelopment and extension scheme at Newbridge Nurseries in Broadbridge Heath.

An extension to the garden’s plant area has just been completed and now features extra large specimen plants plus new themed plant areas.

A copy of the Blue Diamond silver medal-winning Hampton Court Flower Show display - which was designed in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Society - is also on show.

Newbridge Nurseries garden centre's hardy plant display area

Customers now have an opportunity to buy the identical plants as displayed at the show itself.

A Newbridge spokesperson said: “We are are now in the process of our redevelopment and extension of the main glass house to incorporate a new coffee shop and vibrant new retail shopping experience.”

Newbridge Nurseries has been at Broadbridge Heath for more than 30 years.

It started off as a small nursery selling shrubs and bedding plants and was developed into a modern garden centre in 1995.

The Hampton Court Flower Show display