Gatwick law firm shows support for Sussex charity by holding free online seminar

The subject is will writing and inheritance tax planning.

Senior associate solicitor Rose Macfarlane, from Irwin Michell, is giving up her time free of charge.

There will be expert advice and guidance on how to write and structure your will to best look after those you care about, and causes close to your heart.

There are two sessions, between 1pm and 2pm or from 6pm until 7pm.

Rose said: "Everyone in the Chailey Heritage community works so hard for the children in their care.

"It's an honour to be able to support them in the small ways that I can through my own professional skills."

Will Folkes is fundraising manager at Chailey Heritage, and he says support from companies like Irwin Mitchell is invaluable.

He added: "We at Chailey Heritage Foundation are celebrating Volunteers Week from June 1-7, and what Rose is doing is a perfect example of how amazing volunteers are.

"It may be a retired person giving up their time once a week, or it could be experts such as Rose providing invaluable time and support free of charge.

"We are grateful to each and every one of them."