The immersive experience of vintage living asks visitors to dress in styles from between 1948 and 1966.

This year Goodwood will be recreating a slice of the Festival of Britain atmosphere at the motor circuit.

The summer of 1951 saw millions of visitors flock to the Festival of Britain on London’s South Bank, a national showcase of British manufacturing and design six years after the end of the Second World War and 100 years since the Great Exhibition of 1851.

Goodwood Revival 2019, picture by Stephanie O'Callaghan - www.stephanieocallaghan.co.uk

The Festival is keen for people to be thrifty with their looks and shop in vintage shops and charity shops to create their look, with Bay Garnett, who is described as the undisputed Queen of Thrift, being made Goodwood Revival's style adviser for 2021.

But how do can you recreate a vintage look?

Louise Arram recently opened Vintage by LouLou in Bognor, which specialises in fashions from 1950 to the 1990s, she shares her tips on how you can get the look.

She said: "Vintage is my passion, it can be adapted into your everyday life, and everyone has a bit of vintage in their wardrobe or their grandmother’s wardrobe."

Louise of Vintage by Lou Lou

She explains how the key looks for the Revival style of 1948-1966 is for men: Smart tailored trousers with turn ups/shirt with tie/waistcoat a must/ definitely a hat too for a sharp 1940s look.

1950s: "Think of The Great Gastby!! The Teddy Boys!! Single breasted suits/ pegged trousers with turn ups, Hawaiian shirts, the louder the better. Think rock 'n' roll so white cardigans with red striping on the sleeves and collar, men always high waisted trousers and Levi's"

1960s: "Fashion went crazy in the 60s for men, the clothes got louder and tighter, the clashing of colours, that’s why sunglasses were needed. Men wore Paisley shirts with bright cravats, trousers not so high waisted and they had become more narrow at the bottom. Mods wore very smart tailored fitted suits."

For ladies here are the key pieces for each decade:

1940s: "Dresses but not as flowery as the 50s, skirts very tailored but always knee length, sensible flat shoes, high waisted trousers with turnups."

1950s: "Flowery dresses, wiggle dresses, polka dots all the way - think Audrey Hepburn…the length was just below the knee, Levi's came from America so woman wore them with shirts with collars turned up. Flat pumps, no heels with jeans.

1960s: "Ladies skirts were more fitted and shorter, so pencil skirts, mini skirts, mini dresses - think Mods, A line dresses and skirts in monochrome colours."

But for those that this could be their first Revival and don't feel confident Louise says you can still create a vintage look. For men try smart trousers with a shirt, waistcoat, flat cap and smart shoes. While for women opt for a swing dress with underskirt, fascinator, gloves and lipstick with flat pumps.

Louise said: "Vintage clothes were made to last, where as today, well let’s just say, there is no style and we get rid of them too quickly.

"Vintage clothes are a head turner in the street, the styles were incredible, whether original or a reproduction it always worked."

"If you want to get into vintage but not sure where to start, pop by the shop and I can give you some guidance into styles, looks, makeup.

"Above all, enjoy vintage; enjoy the history behind how the style evolved with the movie stars or singers.

"And never be afraid to dress the way you want too."

Louise is also planning to hold workshops later on in the year.