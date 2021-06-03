High street toy retailer launches Big Toy Rehoming campaign

Following its huge success after being launched in 2019, The Big Toy Rehoming campaign has successfully found a new home for over 40,000 toys – the equivalent to over 20 tonnes of waste.

The initiative is set to return as a year-round campaign to The Entertainer stores nationwide in line with World Environment Day on June 5.

Families are urged to bring any suitable toys which are no longer played with to any of the 171 The Entertainer stores and these toys will then be passed onto The Salvation Army.

Following the successes of the Big Toy Rehoming campaigns, The Entertainer has relaunched the initiative on a permanent basis in partnership with The Salvation Army. Picture by Sam Morton

The initiative aims to reduce the number of toys that could find their way into landfill by giving toys no longer played with a new lease of life, whilst aiming to support the 4.1 million underprivileged children living in poverty across the country via The Salvation Army.

It provides a great opportunity to de-clutter the toy box, making more space in the home whilst considering the environment.

Gary Grant, founder and executive chairman of The Entertainer said: “We are delighted to announce the return of The Big Toy Rehoming campaign in partnership with The Salvation Army.

"We had to pause the campaign due to the lockdown periods but are finally able to bring it back to our stores!

"We know our Toy Rehoming is popular with our customers and many will have accumulated extra toys in need of new homes over the past year so please do bring them into your nearest store for us to rehome via The Salvation Army.

"This not only prevents the toys from finding their way into landfill but also supports the work of The Salvation in helping families in need.”

Kirk Bradley, head of corporate partnerships at The Salvation Army, added: “Donations from the previous Big Toy Rehoming campaigns have helped The Salvation Army hugely in continuing to provide practical and emotional support for vulnerable people in the UK.

"It’s such a worthwhile cause and we’re delighted that The Entertainer will now be accepting donations year-round!”

The Big Toy Rehoming Campaign will run from June 5 to celebrate World Environment Day, in all The Entertainer stores across the UK.

Those looking to donate their toys to The Entertainer don’t need to worry about including packaging, however all toys must have a CE label or marking for safety reasons.

To find out more, please visit thetoyshop.com/bigtoyrehoming.