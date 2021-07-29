Lorry driver crisis prompts Horsham firm to launch new scheme

NYEs Building Supplies - based in Dorking Road at Kingsfold - says it wants to help not only its own company but also others.

In a social media statement, the company said: “You’ve probably heard the news that there’s a severe shortage of LGV drivers in the UK.

“We’ve decided to help with this issue by creating our own program to train and develop new lorry drivers, not only for our business but for the future of the construction industry.”

The firm is urging people aged over 25 who have held a full UK driving licence for at least two years to get in touch.

The company tells potential recruits: ”We’re offering permanent, full-time employment, during which you will gain valuable experience, certificates, and a licence that you will keep for the rest of your life.