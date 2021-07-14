New £350m Center Parcs proposal is ‘potentially very exciting’

This is the message from Horsham MP Jeremy Quin, who said the new development could diversify the local economy.

He said: “This is a potentially very exciting investment which could bring significantly more jobs and diversify the local economy away from its Gatwick and aviation focus.

“However we do need to look at the implications very carefully. It will need careful consideration through the planning process – not just on the implications for the immediate area but on the local transport infrastructure.”

This shot of another Center Parcs shows what the proposed Crawley site could look like. Photo: Centre Parcs

Horsham District Council leader councillor Paul Clarke said: “The proposal to create a Center Parcs development site in Sussex is extremely positive news.

“If the plans are approved, the development has the potential to create significant numbers of local jobs for local people. It will enhance the attraction of the area as a tourism destination.

“It will also provide a much needed positive boost to our local economy at this crucial time as we are emerging from the financial impacts of the pandemic.”

A spokesman for Mid Sussex District Council said: ““Center Parks is considering a site in Mid Sussex as the location for a new holiday park but they are still at a very early stage of the planning process.