Pop up French and world street food market to be held in Horsham

French traders, resident in the UK, will set up stalls in Horsham’s Carfax on Sunday July 25.

On offer will be French cheeses, charcuterie, breads and patisseries, crêpes and galettes from Brittany, tartiflette and raclette from the Alps, fragrant lavender and Marseille soap from Provence, art prints and cafe music from Paris and more.

Alongside the French traders will also be a line up of world street foods with cuisines from Europe, Asia, South America, Africa and The Middle East.

But food won’t be the only thing on offer, there will also be a range of crafts and gifts.

