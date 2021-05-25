Reopening date announced for village pub near Horsham

The historic Hen and Chicken at Southwater has announced it is to open its doors again tomorrow (Wednesday May 26).

And in a public social media post to customers, the publicans say: “Can’t wait to see all of you in here.”

The pub has been undergoing a revamp and its grand reopening will be held from 5-11pm with ‘welcome drinks and some light snacks.’

The pub is introducing a new menu in its restaurant and says that all covid-safe procedures will be in force.