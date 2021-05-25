Reopening date announced for village pub near Horsham
Another village pub in the Horsham area is gearing up to reopen.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 12:08 pm
The historic Hen and Chicken at Southwater has announced it is to open its doors again tomorrow (Wednesday May 26).
And in a public social media post to customers, the publicans say: “Can’t wait to see all of you in here.”
The pub has been undergoing a revamp and its grand reopening will be held from 5-11pm with ‘welcome drinks and some light snacks.’
The pub is introducing a new menu in its restaurant and says that all covid-safe procedures will be in force.
Customers are being urged to book a table in advance.