Sussex Sky broadband customers hit by outage, but service now restored

The broadband provider told customers yesterday (September 2): “There’s an outage in your area.

“We’re working on it and it usually takes a couple of hours to fix things like this.”

One reader told this newspaper yesterday: “I noticed the outage last night when my wife was trying to do some work from home.

“It fixed itself before going off again this morning. Because of the pandemic I have become a home worker and outages like this really do make it hard to do you job. I hope it is fixed soon.”

A Sky spokeswoman said: “We are aware of issues impacting Sky Broadband and Talk customers in Cardiff and parts of South East England.

“We are investigating the issue and we’re sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing.”