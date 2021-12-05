Take a look at the Co-op store in Crawley that has had a £900,000 makeover - and it's powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity

The new-look, near 3,000 sq ft store is powered by 100% renewable electricity. It includes Post Office services and Deliveroo and, the home delivery of groceries through Co-op’s own online shop – coop.co.uk/shop

The store opens between 7am-10pm daily, and includes customer car parking, Fairtrade coffee dispenser and an enhanced range meal ideas, food-to-go, award winning wines, ready meals and pizzas, free-from, vegan and plant-based products and, everyday essentials.

(l to r) Emily Roberts Justino, 8, Juanita Ananth, 8, Faith Hubbard, 10, store manager Tom Harper, Anna Churchill, 9, Max Spindler, 11, all from the local Maidenbower Junior School

A funding boost is provided locally through Co-op’s Membership programme. Membership of the Co-op unlocks additional value through in-store offers, and sees Members rewarded with 2p in every pound they spend on Co-op branded products which is added to their own personal Membership account balance. The Co-op also donates the same amount to local causes.

Students in Crawley who are TOTUM cardholders – the new name for NUS extra – also receive a 10% discount at the Co-op.

The Co-op also includes a recycle unit for ‘soft plastics’ which ensures all of Co-op’s own food packing is easy-to-recycle either via kerbside collection at home, or through this accessible disposal route for materials which are unlikely to be collected by UK councils - including: crisp packets, bread bags, single-use carrier bags and bags-for-life, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and pet-food pouches. Compostable carrier bags are also available instead of single-use plastic bags for shoppers who forget their reusable bags.

Tom Harper, Co-op Store Manager, said: “We have had a great response, we are delighted to have had the opportunity to invest in the store to better serve the community. We have worked to develop the range, choice, products and added services to create a really compelling offer to serve the community, conveniently. I would also like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to children from Maidenbower Primary School for helping to launch the community’s Co-op today.”

The store had a £900,000 makeover

Paul Simmons, Co-op’s Area Manager, added: “Co-op is committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally, and our aim is to operate at the heart of local life. We also want customers to know that they can become a Member of the Co-op. In addition to unlocking additional value and personalised offers for themselves, Co-op donates 2p in every pound to community causes when Members swipe their Membership card when buying own-branded products, so by shopping at the Co-op our Members are helping to make good things happen in their community.”

Co-op has around 4.6M active Members, and alongside Food, it operates: Co-op Funeralcare, Insurance and Legal Services. More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting https://www.coop.co.uk/membership