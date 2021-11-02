Take a look inside new luxury hotel rooms at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens

Visitors to the historic woodland estate and its Michelin-starred Restaurant Interlude can now enjoy an overnight stay.

The historic Leonardslee House features 10 bespoke en-suite bedrooms, newly created on the first floor.

Each bedroom features the fabric and wallpaper style of a quintessential British interior design house, overseen by the Johnston Parke Interiors studio and architects Gould Baxter.

Prices range from £350 to £550 per night.

