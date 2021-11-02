Leonardslee House is now offering accommodation at Restaurant Interlude. Pic S Robards SR2111011 SUS-210111-160929001

Take a look inside new luxury hotel rooms at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens

Luxury new hotel rooms are now available at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens near Horsham.

By Sarah Page
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 11:49 am

Visitors to the historic woodland estate and its Michelin-starred Restaurant Interlude can now enjoy an overnight stay.

The historic Leonardslee House features 10 bespoke en-suite bedrooms, newly created on the first floor.

Each bedroom features the fabric and wallpaper style of a quintessential British interior design house, overseen by the Johnston Parke Interiors studio and architects Gould Baxter.

Prices range from £350 to £550 per night.

