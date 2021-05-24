What are the top breakfast venues in Crawley?

The top 15 breakfast venues in Crawley according to TripAdvisor - compared to 2018

It's often said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Whether you start with a healthy option of porridge or muesli or throw caution to the wind with a big fry-up, it’s always a pleasant change to go out for the meal.

But where in the Crawley area can you get the best breakfasts?

We’ve checked with TripAdvisor on the top cafes or restaurants as decided by you, the public.

1. Sage

The High Street cafe was number 1

2. Thyme

The restaurant based at the Premier Inn London Gatwick was number 2 on the list

3. Olivers Coffee and Wine

The Copthorne restaurant was third

4. Love Bean Cafe

The Love Bean Cafe in The Pavement is fourth

