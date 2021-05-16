These are the Crawley businesses who been given a 5 star food hygiene rating in the last year
Do you take notice of the hygiene rating when you walk into an eatery in Crawley?
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 10:15 am
These are the businesses in Crawley that have been awarded a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
A five star rating means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.
Listed - with the date it was inspected - are the businesses that have been inspected by the FSA in the last 12 months, between April 2020 and now (May 13).
