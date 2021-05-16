Have you eaten at any of these places?

These are the Crawley businesses who been given a 5 star food hygiene rating in the last year

Do you take notice of the hygiene rating when you walk into an eatery in Crawley?

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 10:15 am

These are the businesses in Crawley that have been awarded a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

A five star rating means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

Listed - with the date it was inspected - are the businesses that have been inspected by the FSA in the last 12 months, between April 2020 and now (May 13).

1. Sushi Gourmet

J Sainsbury Superstore Crawley Avenue West Green Crawley RH10 8NF 16 April 2021

2. Honeypots Childcare

Crawley Youth Centre Longmere Road West Green Crawley 28 August 2020

3. The Range

25 August 2020

4. Anna Enterprises

The Boulevard 24 September 2020

