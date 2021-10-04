Why Christmas starts this week in Pulborough

Pulborough Garden Centre is launching its Christmas festivities on Saturay (October 9) with Christmas decorations, trees, lights and gifts on offer to shoppers.

A garden centre spokesman said: “Christmas will be bigger than ever before.

“All areas of the centre will be filled with Christmas themes, gifts, plants, homeware and more.”

Christmas is coming early to Pulborough

And garden centre development manager Amy Stubbs said: “We are all so excited for this festive season.

“Christmas is our favourite time of year here at Pulborough Garden Centres. I can’t wait to see everyone enjoy the festivities.

“Following last year, I’m thrilled we are able to return to the full standard of operations.