Coronavirus: Retail giants including Topshop, Primark and John Lewis close all stores

Sussex's high streets have come grinding to a halt as retail giants close all their stores amid the Coronavirus, according to national reports.

According to national news outlets including the Financial Times, retail group Arcadia has temporarily closed all of its UK stores, including Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Evans and Burton.

The closures join other retail giants such as River Island, Clarks, TK Maxx and IKEA, which made similar decisions in the last few days.

The BBC has also reported Primark closed all of its 189 UK stores as of yesterday evening (March 22).

Many of the moves follow the Government's announcement on Friday (March 20) that it would pay up to 80 per cent of employees' wages during the Coronavirus pandemic in a bid to stop companies laying off staff. This paved the way for stores to safely close while still retaining staff.