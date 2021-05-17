County Mall joins Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme

The global scheme offers training and resources to business aimed at raising awareness for those who are differently abled, but whose disabilities remain ‘invisible’ to others including, but not limited to those with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

County Mall front-line security staff have undergone and completed the relevant training in preparation for the reopening of non-essential retail on April 12.

Simon Cuckow, centre manager of County Mall said: “After almost four months of national lockdown, we appreciate that those with hidden disabilities may feel nervous about returning to shop at County Mall.

County Mall has joined the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme. Picture courtesy of County Mall

"The training undertaken by our accommodating security staff is designed to help spot those who may need reassurance or additional support during their visit.

"This is in addition to the Covid-19 secure measures we have in place, such as enhanced cleaning facilities, reduced capacity, and a one-way system in place to help keep our visitors and staff safe.

"We also advise customers who’d prefer a quieter time to shop do so during weekdays after 2pm, our off peak trading time.”